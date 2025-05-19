Shree Salasar Investments Limited is an investment company and is engaged in the business to invest in, and acquire and hold, sell, buy or otherwise deal in shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, units in India or elsewhere and also engaged in business of Infrastructure. The Company was incorporated on October 03, 1980. As on 31 March 2024, the Company has two Subsidiary Companies i.e. Vinca Realtors Private Limited and Marine Drive Realtors Private Limited.During the year 2022-23, the sales and other income increased from Rs. 20,60,657/- to Rs. 53,26,238/- as compared to previous year however, there was net profit of Rs. 3,13,727/- as compared to net profit of Rs. 25,485 /- in the previous year.
