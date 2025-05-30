Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Shree Salasar Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results(standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 to approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

SHREE SALASAR INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quater and nine months ended 31st December 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

Allotment of 10,70,000 (Ten Lakhs, Seventy-thousand) Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 16,05,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crore, Five Lakh Only) number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and issue Price of Rs. 150/- each fully paid-up

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SHREE SALASAR INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

1. To take note of Resignation of Ms. Kanan Kapur (DIn: 06511477) from the post of Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from 4th September, 2024. The resignation letter dated September 4th, 2024 with the reason as indicated is enclosed. Ms. Kanan Kapur (DIN: 06511477) have confirmed that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in her resignation letter: 2. Appointment of Mr. Rishabh Verdia (DIN: 03077550) as Non- Executive Director of the COmpany with effect from 4th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

SHREE SALASAR INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday September 2 2024 to inter alia; consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, September 2, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Issue upto 16,05,000/- (Sixteen Lakh and Five Thousand only) Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders and in accordance with Chapter V the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI ICDR Regulations), the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended and other applicable laws. Please refer to Annexure A for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SHREE SALASAR INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the First quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30,2024, along with Limited review report . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024