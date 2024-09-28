AGM 28/09/2024 Proceedings of the 44th AGM of the Company held on 28th September, 2024 at 3.00 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of 44th Annual Report Meeting held on September 29, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)