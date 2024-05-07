|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Apr 2024
|7 May 2024
|Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company at 04:00 pm Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange about Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 07th May, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024) Shrenik Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 07, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.