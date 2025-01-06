iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

395
(-1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Sh. Dinesh Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.27

9.81

4.62

-1.33

Depreciation

-3.4

-4.23

-5.43

-7.09

Tax paid

-3.92

-0.99

0.6

0.84

Working capital

5.9

0.09

-17.5

-5.96

Other operating items

Operating

8.84

4.67

-17.7

-13.54

Capital expenditure

-1.78

-8.37

-62.89

0.96

Free cash flow

7.06

-3.69

-80.59

-12.58

Equity raised

212.3

194.64

189.23

198.72

Investing

20.49

16.14

22.71

1.44

Financing

-0.22

-0.27

-4.79

-4.56

Dividends paid

0

0

1.92

0.76

Net in cash

239.64

206.82

128.48

183.77

