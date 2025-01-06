Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.27
9.81
4.62
-1.33
Depreciation
-3.4
-4.23
-5.43
-7.09
Tax paid
-3.92
-0.99
0.6
0.84
Working capital
5.9
0.09
-17.5
-5.96
Other operating items
Operating
8.84
4.67
-17.7
-13.54
Capital expenditure
-1.78
-8.37
-62.89
0.96
Free cash flow
7.06
-3.69
-80.59
-12.58
Equity raised
212.3
194.64
189.23
198.72
Investing
20.49
16.14
22.71
1.44
Financing
-0.22
-0.27
-4.79
-4.56
Dividends paid
0
0
1.92
0.76
Net in cash
239.64
206.82
128.48
183.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.