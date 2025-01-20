iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Key Ratios

383
(0.54%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:06:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.56

12.09

-26.01

-3.45

Op profit growth

23.8

248.2

-45.75

86.84

EBIT growth

36.83

180.84

39.36

-952.44

Net profit growth

205.84

794.37

-1,932.55

-99.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.66

18.32

5.9

8.04

EBIT margin

18.96

16.84

6.72

3.57

Net profit margin

33.3

13.23

1.65

-0.06

RoCE

12.08

10.47

3.87

2.69

RoNW

6.03

2.36

0.28

-0.01

RoA

5.3

2.05

0.23

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

58.35

19.06

1.4

0

Dividend per share

7.5

5

3

1.8

Cash EPS

44.38

7

-11.22

-15.84

Book value per share

246.45

197.4

183.37

188.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.6

18.53

64.32

0

P/CEPS

16.56

50.41

-8.01

-7.82

P/B

2.99

1.78

0.49

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

18.59

10.91

4.46

5.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

174.91

0

Tax payout

-23.85

-8.55

16.71

71.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.57

55.19

68.65

58.77

Inventory days

71.13

75.91

103.05

107.75

Creditor days

-34.92

-34.89

-42.76

-33.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-26.47

-15.22

-5.43

-1.83

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.11

0.21

0.92

0.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-30.32

-29.75

-32.31

-35.17

Employee costs

-23.7

-25.92

-29.94

-30.36

Other costs

-27.3

-25.99

-31.83

-26.41

Sh. Dinesh Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.