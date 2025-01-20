Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.56
12.09
-26.01
-3.45
Op profit growth
23.8
248.2
-45.75
86.84
EBIT growth
36.83
180.84
39.36
-952.44
Net profit growth
205.84
794.37
-1,932.55
-99.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.66
18.32
5.9
8.04
EBIT margin
18.96
16.84
6.72
3.57
Net profit margin
33.3
13.23
1.65
-0.06
RoCE
12.08
10.47
3.87
2.69
RoNW
6.03
2.36
0.28
-0.01
RoA
5.3
2.05
0.23
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
58.35
19.06
1.4
0
Dividend per share
7.5
5
3
1.8
Cash EPS
44.38
7
-11.22
-15.84
Book value per share
246.45
197.4
183.37
188.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.6
18.53
64.32
0
P/CEPS
16.56
50.41
-8.01
-7.82
P/B
2.99
1.78
0.49
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
18.59
10.91
4.46
5.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
174.91
0
Tax payout
-23.85
-8.55
16.71
71.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.57
55.19
68.65
58.77
Inventory days
71.13
75.91
103.05
107.75
Creditor days
-34.92
-34.89
-42.76
-33.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-26.47
-15.22
-5.43
-1.83
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.11
0.21
0.92
0.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-30.32
-29.75
-32.31
-35.17
Employee costs
-23.7
-25.92
-29.94
-30.36
Other costs
-27.3
-25.99
-31.83
-26.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.