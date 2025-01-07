Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.1
49.12
46.81
76.86
yoy growth (%)
12.18
4.93
-39.09
-3.05
Raw materials
-14.04
-11.54
-12.79
-26.91
As % of sales
25.49
23.5
27.32
35.02
Employee costs
-16.64
-15.83
-16.53
-28.2
As % of sales
30.2
32.23
35.32
36.7
Other costs
-15.74
-12.14
-14.64
-18.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.57
24.72
31.27
24.14
Operating profit
8.66
9.6
2.84
3.17
OPM
15.72
19.54
6.07
4.13
Depreciation
-3.4
-4.23
-5.43
-7.09
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.2
-0.2
-1.5
Other income
5.14
4.64
7.42
4.08
Profit before tax
10.27
9.81
4.62
-1.33
Taxes
-3.92
-0.99
0.6
0.84
Tax rate
-38.18
-10.17
13.12
-63.37
Minorities and other
0
0
-3.49
0
Adj. profit
6.35
8.81
1.73
-0.49
Exceptional items
20.15
0
0
-5.16
Net profit
26.5
8.81
1.73
-5.65
yoy growth (%)
200.8
407.69
-130.67
-302.05
NPM
48.09
17.93
3.7
-7.36
