Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

392.1
(-0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

55.1

49.12

46.81

76.86

yoy growth (%)

12.18

4.93

-39.09

-3.05

Raw materials

-14.04

-11.54

-12.79

-26.91

As % of sales

25.49

23.5

27.32

35.02

Employee costs

-16.64

-15.83

-16.53

-28.2

As % of sales

30.2

32.23

35.32

36.7

Other costs

-15.74

-12.14

-14.64

-18.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.57

24.72

31.27

24.14

Operating profit

8.66

9.6

2.84

3.17

OPM

15.72

19.54

6.07

4.13

Depreciation

-3.4

-4.23

-5.43

-7.09

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.2

-0.2

-1.5

Other income

5.14

4.64

7.42

4.08

Profit before tax

10.27

9.81

4.62

-1.33

Taxes

-3.92

-0.99

0.6

0.84

Tax rate

-38.18

-10.17

13.12

-63.37

Minorities and other

0

0

-3.49

0

Adj. profit

6.35

8.81

1.73

-0.49

Exceptional items

20.15

0

0

-5.16

Net profit

26.5

8.81

1.73

-5.65

yoy growth (%)

200.8

407.69

-130.67

-302.05

NPM

48.09

17.93

3.7

-7.36

