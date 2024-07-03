SectorTextiles
Open₹405
Prev. Close₹401.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹405
Day's Low₹398
52 Week's High₹572.8
52 Week's Low₹381
Book Value₹334.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)222.9
P/E14.65
EPS27.39
Divi. Yield7.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.39
149.74
131.2
107.61
Net Worth
196.99
155.34
136.8
113.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.1
49.12
46.81
76.86
yoy growth (%)
12.18
4.93
-39.09
-3.05
Raw materials
-14.04
-11.54
-12.79
-26.91
As % of sales
25.49
23.5
27.32
35.02
Employee costs
-16.64
-15.83
-16.53
-28.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.27
9.81
4.62
-1.33
Depreciation
-3.4
-4.23
-5.43
-7.09
Tax paid
-3.92
-0.99
0.6
0.84
Working capital
5.9
0.09
-17.5
-5.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.18
4.93
-39.09
-3.05
Op profit growth
-9.7
237.64
-10.48
-58.2
EBIT growth
3.94
107.09
2,874.89
-95.88
Net profit growth
200.8
407.69
-130.67
-302.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
101.14
98.17
90.15
74.16
66.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.14
98.17
90.15
74.16
66.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.57
25.39
25.59
4.8
7.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bharatbhai U Patel
Managing Director
Nimishbhai U Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
T M Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJIVKUMAR MAHENDRALAL SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reshma Patel
Executive Director
J B Sojitra
Independent Director
Sameer Khera
Independent Director
Shivinder Singh Chawla
Executive Director
Aditya Patel
Executive Director
Nishank Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd
Summary
Shri Dinesh Mills Limited (SDML) is a company having composite textile mill with strong presence into the textile industry for more than 60 years; manufacturing worsted fabrics (menswear), paper makers felts and industrial textiles. For International market, the Company has been manufacturing and exporting worsted fabrics to various overseas markets since last 30 Years. Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today the Company is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitingsIt has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the most modern types of paper-makers felts, asbestos felts and industrial felts.During 1996-97, Indian paper industries were in painful crises due to rise in input costs and stiff increase in imports of finished paper. Crises in the paper industry continued especially on account of reduction in the customs duty of imported papers which has been reduced to 20% from 65%. During 1997-98, a joint venture Company has been formed under the title of McGean Rohco dinesh Pvt Ltd. The shareholders have approved the Assets Transfer Agreement for the sale of the Platewel division to the said joint venture company, Where the company will be holding majority 51% share. M/s McGean Rohco Inc will be holding the remaining 49% share. The said joint venture
Read More
The Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹398 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is ₹222.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is 14.65 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is ₹381 and ₹572.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.51%, 3 Years at -20.63%, 1 Year at -18.11%, 6 Month at -24.31%, 3 Month at -6.02% and 1 Month at -2.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.