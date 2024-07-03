iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Share Price

398
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:01:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 405
  Day's High 405
  52 Wk High 572.8
  Prev. Close 401.25
  Day's Low 398
  52 Wk Low 381
  Turnover (lac) 0.83
  P/E 14.65
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 334.61
  EPS 27.39
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 222.9
  Div. Yield 7.48
No Records Found

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

405

Prev. Close

401.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

405

Day's Low

398

52 Week's High

572.8

52 Week's Low

381

Book Value

334.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

222.9

P/E

14.65

EPS

27.39

Divi. Yield

7.48

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.78%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 50.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

191.39

149.74

131.2

107.61

Net Worth

196.99

155.34

136.8

113.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

55.1

49.12

46.81

76.86

yoy growth (%)

12.18

4.93

-39.09

-3.05

Raw materials

-14.04

-11.54

-12.79

-26.91

As % of sales

25.49

23.5

27.32

35.02

Employee costs

-16.64

-15.83

-16.53

-28.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.27

9.81

4.62

-1.33

Depreciation

-3.4

-4.23

-5.43

-7.09

Tax paid

-3.92

-0.99

0.6

0.84

Working capital

5.9

0.09

-17.5

-5.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.18

4.93

-39.09

-3.05

Op profit growth

-9.7

237.64

-10.48

-58.2

EBIT growth

3.94

107.09

2,874.89

-95.88

Net profit growth

200.8

407.69

-130.67

-302.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

101.14

98.17

90.15

74.16

66.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

101.14

98.17

90.15

74.16

66.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

60.57

25.39

25.59

4.8

7.6

View Annually Results

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bharatbhai U Patel

Managing Director

Nimishbhai U Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

T M Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJIVKUMAR MAHENDRALAL SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reshma Patel

Executive Director

J B Sojitra

Independent Director

Sameer Khera

Independent Director

Shivinder Singh Chawla

Executive Director

Aditya Patel

Executive Director

Nishank Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd

Summary

Shri Dinesh Mills Limited (SDML) is a company having composite textile mill with strong presence into the textile industry for more than 60 years; manufacturing worsted fabrics (menswear), paper makers felts and industrial textiles. For International market, the Company has been manufacturing and exporting worsted fabrics to various overseas markets since last 30 Years. Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today the Company is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitingsIt has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the most modern types of paper-makers felts, asbestos felts and industrial felts.During 1996-97, Indian paper industries were in painful crises due to rise in input costs and stiff increase in imports of finished paper. Crises in the paper industry continued especially on account of reduction in the customs duty of imported papers which has been reduced to 20% from 65%. During 1997-98, a joint venture Company has been formed under the title of McGean Rohco dinesh Pvt Ltd. The shareholders have approved the Assets Transfer Agreement for the sale of the Platewel division to the said joint venture company, Where the company will be holding majority 51% share. M/s McGean Rohco Inc will be holding the remaining 49% share. The said joint venture
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd share price today?

The Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹398 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is ₹222.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is 14.65 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is ₹381 and ₹572.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd?

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.51%, 3 Years at -20.63%, 1 Year at -18.11%, 6 Month at -24.31%, 3 Month at -6.02% and 1 Month at -2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.79 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 50.15 %

