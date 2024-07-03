Summary

Shri Dinesh Mills Limited (SDML) is a company having composite textile mill with strong presence into the textile industry for more than 60 years; manufacturing worsted fabrics (menswear), paper makers felts and industrial textiles. For International market, the Company has been manufacturing and exporting worsted fabrics to various overseas markets since last 30 Years. Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today the Company is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitingsIt has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the most modern types of paper-makers felts, asbestos felts and industrial felts.During 1996-97, Indian paper industries were in painful crises due to rise in input costs and stiff increase in imports of finished paper. Crises in the paper industry continued especially on account of reduction in the customs duty of imported papers which has been reduced to 20% from 65%. During 1997-98, a joint venture Company has been formed under the title of McGean Rohco dinesh Pvt Ltd. The shareholders have approved the Assets Transfer Agreement for the sale of the Platewel division to the said joint venture company, Where the company will be holding majority 51% share. M/s McGean Rohco Inc will be holding the remaining 49% share. The said joint venture

