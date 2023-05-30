To,

The Members,

Shri Dinesh Mills Limited.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Report together with the Annual Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

PARTICULARS 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 6688 5971 Net Profit before Tax & Exceptional Items 2066 1015 Net Profit after Tax & Exceptional Items 4790 2294

2. DIVIDEND

Your Directors have recommended for your consideration Dividend of Rs. 30/- per Equity share which includes Special Dividend of Rs.20/-per Equity share (Previous year Rs.10.00 per Equity share) on 56,00,582 equity shares of Rs.10/- each amounting to Rs. 16,80,17,460/- subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at their ensuing 89th Annual General Meeting.

3. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve.

4. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND & EQUITY SHARES TO INVESTOR

EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND AUTHORITY (IEPF AUTHORITY)

The Company has transferred unclaimed dividend for the financial year 2015 2016 and no equity shares were required to be transferred to the IEPF Authority.

5. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

6. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Industry Structure: Indian paper industry consists of small, medium & large paper mills having medium to high speed technologies with good consumption potential and growth as the demand for the paper is growing year on year. Furthermore, low per capita consumption of appx. 18 kgs per capita is significantly lower than global average which is around 57 kgs.

New Developments: Indian paper industry has good potential due to Government policy initiatives to ban single use plastic and therefore, paper is the best alternative to the plastic for packaging industry. Furthermore, as hygiene awareness grows as the per capita income grows, the use of tissue is expected to grow significantly and will be one of the major growth drivers for the industry.

Our Strengths: We have been manufacturing paper makers felts for more than five decades as well as being recognized as a preferred supplier to high speed machines in India. Our product quality, pricing etc. are well established in the markets.

Our Weaknesses: While significant efforts have yielded improvements in manufacturing efficiencies recently, we believe there are still more improvements that are required in order to support scalability, improved asset turnover ratio and gross margins.

Opportunities: Significant opportunities lie in penetration of high speed machines in India which are mainly catered by Global players for their machine clothing requirements. Furthermore, markets such as Russia, Brazil, Bangladesh, Thailand and South Africa pose a significant market potential which we are currently focusing on.

Threats: Entry of new players with cheaper technology is expected to disrupt business with customers with the lower speed applications as the new players may offer attractive pricing and commercial terms in order to attract customers. While this might affect us in a small way, the major substitution is expected to take place to replace some of the Chinese competitors who supply to such lower speed applications currently.

A. OVERALL REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the year under review, Revenue from Operations has been increased from 5971 Lakhs to 6688 Lakhs and the net profit after tax & exceptional items has been increased from Rs. 2295 Lakhs to Rs. 4790 Lakhs as compared to the previous year mainly due to sale of surplus immovable properties.

B. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Sr. No. Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 1 Revenue from Operations 6688 5971 2 Depreciation 281 345 3 Interest 16 15 4 Net Profit before Tax & Exceptional Items 2066 1015 5 Less: Provision for Taxation 1361 517 6 Add: Exceptional Items 4085 1796 7 Net Profit after Tax & Exceptional Items 4790 2294

The various ratio analysis is given in Note No.38 attached to the Annual Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

C. OVERALL OUTLOOK

Looking to the current trend, the sales turnover of the Felts (i.e. Technical Textiles) is likely to be increased but the net profit of the Company may remain under pressure during the current financial year. However, the Management would strive to mitigate the adverse impact to the extent possible.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements made herein above which may substantially change based on subsequent developments, events, change in the Government policies, exchange rate, inflation and economic scenario etc. over the globe.

D. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Internal Audit Department conducts audit of all departments of the Company and places Audit reports/plans before the Audit Committee which reviews adequacy of internal audit functions, audit procedures and its coverage periodically. The minutes of the Audit Committee meetings are placed at the meetings of the Board of Directors from time to time. The Company has adopted the concept of pre-audit and therefore, the mistakes, if any are rectified before the transactions are finally booked in the Books of Accounts of the Company.

E. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, the industrial relations have remained cordial. There were 302 employees in the Company as at 31st March, 2024.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred from 1st April, 2024 to the date of this Report.

8. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS, IF ANY

During the year under review, no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of the Company.

9. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure “A” attached to this Report.

10. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has been taking appropriate actions pursuant to Risk Management Policy from time to time to mitigate adverse impact of various Risks which may adversely affect the performance of the Company and may threaten the very existence of the Company. The provisions relating to Risk Management Committee is not applicable to the Company.

11. THE CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to the CSR policy and in compliance with requirements of Section 135 of the Act, the Company has spent Rs.16,40,000/- during the year under review as per the details given in the format prescribed under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 attached as Annexure “B”. The CSR Policy, Annual Action Plan and the Annual Report on CSR in the prescribed format can be viewed at Companys website www.dineshmills.com in “Investors” Section

12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees and investments pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the Company has made investment in 30,00,000, 0.01% Optionally Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par on Rights Basis issued by Wholly Owned Subsidiary company viz. Fernway Technologies Ltd.

13. AUDITORS REPORTS

The Auditors Report issued by M/s. R. K. Doshi & Co. LLP on the Accounts is self-explanatory and therefore, does not call for any explanation. There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the above referred Statutory Auditors. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor, Mrs. Heena Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Vadodara is self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any explanation. The copy of the Secretarial Audit Report is attached as

Annexure “C”.

During the year under review, no fraud has been reported to the Audit Committee of the Company by the above referred Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor.

14. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF

REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), payment of remuneration and discharge of their duties are as per the Remuneration Policy framed by the Company pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Remuneration Policy can be viewed at Companys website www.dineshmills.com in “Investors” Section

15. SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMAN EMPLOYEES

The Company has constituted “Internal Complaints Committee” pursuant to the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at work place (prevention, prohibition & redressal) Act, 2013 and the status of the complaint during the financial year 2023 2024 is as under:

=CENTER>Details of Complaints Status No. of complaints as at 1st April, 2023 Nil Received during the year Nil Resolved during the year Nil No. of complaints as at 31st March, 2024 Nil

16. ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure “D” attached to this Report.

17. COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standard 1 (SS-1) relating to the meetings of the Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard 2 (SS-2) relating to the General meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretarial of India and approved by the Central Government.

18. THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the year under review, four meetings of Board of Directors of the Company were held on 30/05/2023, 11/08/2023, 03/11/2023 and 25/01/2024.

19. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) AND REMUNERATION

During the year under review, Shri Bharatbhai Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Shri Nimishbhai Patel, Managing Director, Shri J B Sojitra, Company Secretary and Shri Mohan Akalkotkar, Chief Financial Officer were the KMP of the Company pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

REMUNERATION ETC. PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) AND THE RULES MADE THEREUNDER ARE AS UNDER:

a) The ratio of the Remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration for the financial year and such other details are given hereunder: (1) Name: Shri Bharatbhai Patel (Chairman & Managing Director) Ratio: 72:1

(2) Name: Shri Nimishbhai Patel (Managing Director) Ratio: 72:1 b) The percentage increase in Remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary during the financial year:

(1) Shri Bharatbhai Patel Chairman & Managing Director: 16% (2) Shri Nimishbhai Patel Managing Director: 14 % (3) Shri Mohan Akalkotkar Chief Financial Officer: 19% (4) Shri J. B. Sojitra Company Secretary: 3%

c) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: 24 % d) There are 302 permanent employees on the Roll of the Company.

e) The Company has given normal increments to the employees during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

f) The remuneration is paid as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

20. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company believes in good Corporate Governance and the Report on the Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which forms an integral part of the Annual Report and the Auditors certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Corporate Governance Report.

21. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Dinesh Remedies Ltd., a material unlisted subsidiary of the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsules Shells at Village Mahuvad, Haranmal Road, Padra Jambusar Highway, Taluka Padra, District Vadodara 391 440. Fernway Technologies Ltd. and Stellent Chemicals Industries Ltd. are wholly owned subsidiary companies and the financial statements of the above referred subsidiary companies are consolidated.

Stellent Chemicals Industries Ltd. holds 26% equity shares of McGean India Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. i.e. McGean [formerly known as “Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Pvt. Ltd.] and therefore, McGean is an Associate Company and the separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of these Subsidiary & Associate Companies has also been given in form AOC I attached to the financial statement of the Company in pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (i.e. Ind AS).

22. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits pursuant to Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder during the financial year 2023 2024.

23. DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Section 149 and 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation whereas other Directors are liable to retire by rotation and accordingly, Shri Nimishbhai Patel, Managing Director of the Company would retire by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

24. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have given the declaration that, they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder and Clause (6) of sub-regulation (i) of Regulation 16 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.

25. CERTIFICATE OF NON DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

The Certificate of Non Disqualification of Directors issued by Mrs. Heena Patel, Practicing Company Secretary pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached as Annexure “E”.

26. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The performance evaluation of all the Directors including Independent Directors and the Board as a whole which includes the Committees thereof was done on 25th January, 2024 considering various criteria and also seeking inputs from all the Directors as per the Performance Evaluation Policy of the Company. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was also held on 25th January, 2024 and reviewed the performance of Non Independent Directors, performance of the Board as whole and performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of Executive and Non- Executive Directors pursuant to the Performance Evaluation Policy of the Company.

27. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND VIGIL MECHANISM

During the year under review, the Audit Committee comprises the Independent Directors viz. Shri Rakesh Agrawal, Shri T. M. Patel, Shri Sanjiv Shah and Ms. Reshma Patel.

The Board of Directors of the Company had established the Vigil Mechanism pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made for Directors and Employees to report their genuine concerns. However, there were no instances reported to the Chairman of the Audit Committee during the year under review. The Whistle Blower Policy can be viewed at Companys website www.dineshmills.com in “Investors” Section.

28. SHARES:

(a) BUY BACK OF SECURITIES: The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review. (b) SWEAT EQUITY: The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

(c) BONUS SHARES: No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review. (d) EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN (ESOP): The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

29. EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION

The details of the remuneration paid to the employees during the year under review are given in the Annexure “F” to this Report pursuant Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. There is no other employee except shown in Annexure F, drawing remuneration in excess of the limit prescribed under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

30. INSURANCE

All the properties of the Company including buildings, plant & machinery and stocks have been insured.

31. CONTRACTS / ARRANGEMENT WITH THE RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, the transactions with the Related parties entered in the ordinary course of business and on Arms Length basis which have been approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company and the details of the same are given in Note No.38 attached to the Annual Financial Statement and also disclosed in Form AOC 2 attached as Annexure “G”.

32. COST RECORDS & COST AUDIT

The Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014 specified by the Central Government pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company as the product manufactured by the Company is not falling under the Custom Tariff Heading given pursuant to above referred Rules.

33. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2023 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the Directors had selected such Accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate Accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that, such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

34. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Board of Directors thanks all the stakeholders viz. shareholders, customers, suppliers, bankers, employees for their support during the year under review.