Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd Summary

Shri Dinesh Mills Limited (SDML) is a company having composite textile mill with strong presence into the textile industry for more than 60 years; manufacturing worsted fabrics (menswear), paper makers felts and industrial textiles. For International market, the Company has been manufacturing and exporting worsted fabrics to various overseas markets since last 30 Years. Incorporated in 1935 in Vadodara, today the Company is a name to reckon with in the world of woollen suitingsIt has also diversified into manufacture of paper-makers felts, industrial fabrics and basic chemicals, electroplating, etc. For felt, it has a technical collaboration with Albany International, Canada. As a result of this technology, the company produces and supplies the most modern types of paper-makers felts, asbestos felts and industrial felts.During 1996-97, Indian paper industries were in painful crises due to rise in input costs and stiff increase in imports of finished paper. Crises in the paper industry continued especially on account of reduction in the customs duty of imported papers which has been reduced to 20% from 65%. During 1997-98, a joint venture Company has been formed under the title of McGean Rohco dinesh Pvt Ltd. The shareholders have approved the Assets Transfer Agreement for the sale of the Platewel division to the said joint venture company, Where the company will be holding majority 51% share. M/s McGean Rohco Inc will be holding the remaining 49% share. The said joint venture company will be able to not only upgrade its technology to international level but will also enable it to expand and diversify number of products in the said field of Metal finishing chemicals.The joint venture Company has started functioning from 1.4.1999.During year 2000-01, Dinesh Petrochemicals Ltd, Dinesh-Draka Optical Fibre Ltd and Dinesh Machines Ltd have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company as they have been made defunct companies. Similarly, McGean Rohco Dinesh Ltd also ceased to be a subsidiary company during the same year 2000-2001 due to transfer of 2% shares by the Company. McGean-Rohco dinesh Ltd (MRDL) became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 31st October, 2001 due to purchase of 49% shares from McGean-Rohco Inc; USA (MRI). Dinesh Platechem Ltd. (DPL) became 100% subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 30th August, 2002. During the year 2005, the Company along with its 100% subsidiary Company, namely Dinesh Platechem Ltd, promoted a new Company viz. Dinesh Remedies Limited (DRL) effective on 9th February, 2005 to manufacture Empty Hard Gelatine Capsules (EHGC) at Village: Mahuvad, in Vadodara. It added yarn winding machine, Sectional Warping machine in 2005-06. The Company with the help of cleanerproduction center, Gandhinagar implemented cleaner production options.During the year 2006-07, Honble High Court of Gujarat passed an order on 15th June, 2006 regarding amalgamation of erstwhile Dinesh Platechem Ltd. with the Company, effective from 1st April, 2005. As a result of this Dinesh Platechem Ltd. was made materially unlisted Subsidiary Company in 2007. The Company commissioned effluent pipeline project, at Ankleshwar unit during 2006-07. The Company started manufacturing of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsules Shells, I.P. w.e.f. 21st November, 2006 with two capsule manufacturing machines.