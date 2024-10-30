|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH OCTOBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 at 5.00 p.m. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 have recommended final dividend of Rs.10/- and Special Dividend of Rs.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Audited Financial Results (Standalone +Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 23rd May, 2024 Appointment of Directors at the Board Meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|13 Jan 2024
|SHRI DINESH MILLS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 25 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 25th January, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.