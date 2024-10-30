Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH OCTOBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 at 5.00 p.m. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 have recommended final dividend of Rs.10/- and Special Dividend of Rs.20/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Audited Financial Results (Standalone +Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 23rd May, 2024 Appointment of Directors at the Board Meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024