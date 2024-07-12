|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|Decided to convene Bgth Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. 89th Annual General Meeting of the members to be held on Tuesday, 13/08/2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Proceedings of 89th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.