Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.93
17.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-47.88
-62.69
-75.85
-81
Net Worth
-29.95
-44.76
-67.92
-73.07
Minority Interest
Debt
132.58
129.56
120.7
92.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.93
5.05
2.53
0
Total Liabilities
109.56
89.85
55.31
19.16
Fixed Assets
125.31
123.46
100.37
53.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.94
9.78
3.7
0
Networking Capital
-24.75
-44.47
-49.5
-35.01
Inventories
25.05
23.12
4.83
3.63
Inventory Days
41.15
Sundry Debtors
2.71
2.87
0.03
0.13
Debtor Days
1.47
Other Current Assets
7.89
12.83
14.22
14.34
Sundry Creditors
-22
-39.85
-19.82
-15.53
Creditor Days
176.07
Other Current Liabilities
-38.4
-43.44
-48.76
-37.58
Cash
2.06
1.1
0.74
0.42
Total Assets
109.56
89.87
55.31
19.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.