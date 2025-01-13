iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Balance Sheet

161.55
(4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.93

17.93

7.93

7.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-47.88

-62.69

-75.85

-81

Net Worth

-29.95

-44.76

-67.92

-73.07

Minority Interest

Debt

132.58

129.56

120.7

92.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.93

5.05

2.53

0

Total Liabilities

109.56

89.85

55.31

19.16

Fixed Assets

125.31

123.46

100.37

53.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.94

9.78

3.7

0

Networking Capital

-24.75

-44.47

-49.5

-35.01

Inventories

25.05

23.12

4.83

3.63

Inventory Days

41.15

Sundry Debtors

2.71

2.87

0.03

0.13

Debtor Days

1.47

Other Current Assets

7.89

12.83

14.22

14.34

Sundry Creditors

-22

-39.85

-19.82

-15.53

Creditor Days

176.07

Other Current Liabilities

-38.4

-43.44

-48.76

-37.58

Cash

2.06

1.1

0.74

0.42

Total Assets

109.56

89.87

55.31

19.15

