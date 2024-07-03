iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Share Price

142.25
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

  Open142.25
  Day's High142.25
  52 Wk High180.6
  Prev. Close139.5
  Day's Low142.25
  52 Wk Low 58.81
  Turnover (lac)19.49
  P/E11.21
  Face Value10
  Book Value-5.34
  EPS12.44
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)255.05
  Div. Yield0
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

142.25

Prev. Close

139.5

Turnover(Lac.)

19.49

Day's High

142.25

Day's Low

142.25

52 Week's High

180.6

52 Week's Low

58.81

Book Value

-5.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

255.05

P/E

11.21

EPS

12.44

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 63.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.93

17.93

7.93

7.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-47.88

-62.69

-75.85

-81

Net Worth

-29.95

-44.76

-67.92

-73.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.19

0

13.03

0.68

yoy growth (%)

5,42,417.69

-99.95

1,792.82

0

Raw materials

-27.9

0

-12.63

-0.65

As % of sales

86.68

0

96.96

95.55

Employee costs

-1.6

-0.2

-0.81

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.52

-3.61

-4.17

-1.43

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.21

-0.21

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.27

-11.36

8.4

36.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5,42,417.69

-99.95

1,792.82

0

Op profit growth

-63.78

-35.23

96.28

433.29

EBIT growth

18.89

-40.35

79.93

160.08

Net profit growth

-2.39

-24.86

72.83

342.85

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,640.55

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,076.2

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,513.2

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

424.2

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

894.75

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

ARUN KUMAR SHARMA

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Seema Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Singh

Non Executive Director

Vivek Singh Khichar

Non Executive Director

Vyom Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Aug.89, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Limited (Formerly known Suraj Vanaspati Ltd) is a Joint Venture between Suraj Gupta and Associates and the Pradeshiya Industrial Corporation of Uttar Pradesh (PICUP). The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing and Sale of Vanaspati, Refined Oils and Bakery Shortening. It manufactured these products under its brands,Apna and Mr. Baker through their plant situated at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The company set up a 20,625 tpa vanaspati plant and a 25-tpd refinery in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to part-finance the project.Commercial production commenced in Mar.90. Its products are marketed under the Apna brand name. In 1993, the company launched an expansion programme and increased the capacity from 33,000 tpa to 36,594 tpa, which was again increased to 49,500 in 1994.During the year 1999-2000, there has been a 100% erosion in the net worth of the company. Hence, the company has become a Sick Industrial Company and a reference is made to the Board of Industrial Financial Reconstruction.The manufacturing activities at factory premises was suspended with effect from March 25, 2010 since the plant at Sikandrabad (UP) was quite old and required substantial capex towards technological up-gradation and addition of new equipment. IDBI was appointed as an Operating Agency for formulating the Rehabilitation Scheme for the Company.In 2020-21, the Compa
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd share price today?

The Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is ₹255.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is 11.21 and -26.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is ₹58.81 and ₹180.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd?

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 271.99%, 1 Year at 22.21%, 6 Month at 72.73%, 3 Month at 73.81% and 1 Month at -18.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.22 %
Institutions - 0.63 %
Public - 63.15 %

