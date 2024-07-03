Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹142.25
Prev. Close₹139.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.49
Day's High₹142.25
Day's Low₹142.25
52 Week's High₹180.6
52 Week's Low₹58.81
Book Value₹-5.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)255.05
P/E11.21
EPS12.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.93
17.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-47.88
-62.69
-75.85
-81
Net Worth
-29.95
-44.76
-67.92
-73.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.19
0
13.03
0.68
yoy growth (%)
5,42,417.69
-99.95
1,792.82
0
Raw materials
-27.9
0
-12.63
-0.65
As % of sales
86.68
0
96.96
95.55
Employee costs
-1.6
-0.2
-0.81
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.52
-3.61
-4.17
-1.43
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.21
-0.21
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.27
-11.36
8.4
36.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5,42,417.69
-99.95
1,792.82
0
Op profit growth
-63.78
-35.23
96.28
433.29
EBIT growth
18.89
-40.35
79.93
160.08
Net profit growth
-2.39
-24.86
72.83
342.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,640.55
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,076.2
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,513.2
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
424.2
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
894.75
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
ARUN KUMAR SHARMA
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Seema Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Singh
Non Executive Director
Vivek Singh Khichar
Non Executive Director
Vyom Goel
Reports by Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Aug.89, Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Limited (Formerly known Suraj Vanaspati Ltd) is a Joint Venture between Suraj Gupta and Associates and the Pradeshiya Industrial Corporation of Uttar Pradesh (PICUP). The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing and Sale of Vanaspati, Refined Oils and Bakery Shortening. It manufactured these products under its brands,Apna and Mr. Baker through their plant situated at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The company set up a 20,625 tpa vanaspati plant and a 25-tpd refinery in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to part-finance the project.Commercial production commenced in Mar.90. Its products are marketed under the Apna brand name. In 1993, the company launched an expansion programme and increased the capacity from 33,000 tpa to 36,594 tpa, which was again increased to 49,500 in 1994.During the year 1999-2000, there has been a 100% erosion in the net worth of the company. Hence, the company has become a Sick Industrial Company and a reference is made to the Board of Industrial Financial Reconstruction.The manufacturing activities at factory premises was suspended with effect from March 25, 2010 since the plant at Sikandrabad (UP) was quite old and required substantial capex towards technological up-gradation and addition of new equipment. IDBI was appointed as an Operating Agency for formulating the Rehabilitation Scheme for the Company.In 2020-21, the Compa
Read More
The Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is ₹255.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is 11.21 and -26.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd is ₹58.81 and ₹180.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 271.99%, 1 Year at 22.21%, 6 Month at 72.73%, 3 Month at 73.81% and 1 Month at -18.90%.
