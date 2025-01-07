Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.19
0
13.03
0.68
yoy growth (%)
5,42,417.69
-99.95
1,792.82
0
Raw materials
-27.9
0
-12.63
-0.65
As % of sales
86.68
0
96.96
95.55
Employee costs
-1.6
-0.2
-0.81
-0.21
As % of sales
4.97
3,389.77
6.26
31.65
Other costs
-3.13
-1.03
-1.47
-0.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.72
17,418.11
11.32
113.16
Operating profit
-0.44
-1.22
-1.89
-0.96
OPM
-1.38
-20,707.88
-14.55
-140.36
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.21
-0.21
-0.21
Interest expense
-2.13
-2.44
-2.21
-0.34
Other income
0.08
0.27
0.14
0.08
Profit before tax
-3.52
-3.61
-4.17
-1.43
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.52
-3.61
-4.17
-1.43
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.63
-1.35
Net profit
-3.52
-3.61
-4.8
-2.78
yoy growth (%)
-2.39
-24.86
72.83
342.85
NPM
-10.95
-60,894.23
-36.89
-404.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.