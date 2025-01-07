iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

145.05
(1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.19

0

13.03

0.68

yoy growth (%)

5,42,417.69

-99.95

1,792.82

0

Raw materials

-27.9

0

-12.63

-0.65

As % of sales

86.68

0

96.96

95.55

Employee costs

-1.6

-0.2

-0.81

-0.21

As % of sales

4.97

3,389.77

6.26

31.65

Other costs

-3.13

-1.03

-1.47

-0.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.72

17,418.11

11.32

113.16

Operating profit

-0.44

-1.22

-1.89

-0.96

OPM

-1.38

-20,707.88

-14.55

-140.36

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.21

-0.21

-0.21

Interest expense

-2.13

-2.44

-2.21

-0.34

Other income

0.08

0.27

0.14

0.08

Profit before tax

-3.52

-3.61

-4.17

-1.43

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.52

-3.61

-4.17

-1.43

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.63

-1.35

Net profit

-3.52

-3.61

-4.8

-2.78

yoy growth (%)

-2.39

-24.86

72.83

342.85

NPM

-10.95

-60,894.23

-36.89

-404.08

