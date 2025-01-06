iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

142.25
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

Shri Gang Indus FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.52

-3.61

-4.17

-1.43

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.21

-0.21

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.27

-11.36

8.4

36.61

Other operating items

Operating

-9.82

-15.18

4.01

34.96

Capital expenditure

34.56

1.62

12.91

0

Free cash flow

24.73

-13.56

16.92

34.96

Equity raised

-154.95

-145.18

-133.02

-127.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

150.8

109.8

48.67

28.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.58

-48.95

-67.42

-64.05

Shri Gang Indus : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.