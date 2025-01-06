Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.52
-3.61
-4.17
-1.43
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.21
-0.21
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.27
-11.36
8.4
36.61
Other operating items
Operating
-9.82
-15.18
4.01
34.96
Capital expenditure
34.56
1.62
12.91
0
Free cash flow
24.73
-13.56
16.92
34.96
Equity raised
-154.95
-145.18
-133.02
-127.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
150.8
109.8
48.67
28.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.58
-48.95
-67.42
-64.05
