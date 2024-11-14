|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: (1) Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; (2) Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company; (3) Issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities by way of Preferential Issue on conversion of unsecured loan; (4) Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought forward before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairperson. Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation for: 1. Appointment of Mr. Vivek Singh Khichar as Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company effective from 30.08.2024. 2. Reappointment of Ms. Seema Sharma as Independent Director for a second term of 5 years effective from March 31, 2025 subject to shareholders approval.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought forward before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. As per the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed upto 48 hours after announcement of the said financial results. Intimation for approval of un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought forward before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. As per the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed upto 48 hours after announcement of the said financial results.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought forward before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. Trading the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed upto 48 hours after announcement of the said financial results. Kindly take note of the same and acknowledge the receipt. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
