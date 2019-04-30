Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.81
4.87
4.87
4.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.04
Net Worth
8.86
4.92
4.91
4.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.86
4.92
4.98
4.91
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.15
3.07
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.27
1.78
4.44
2.53
Inventories
0.05
0
0.03
0.26
Inventory Days
40.36
0
1.37
30.89
Sundry Debtors
0.8
1.02
0.56
2.29
Debtor Days
645.81
108.25
25.67
272.08
Other Current Assets
8.39
6.89
9.42
1.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.9
-1.7
-2.04
-1.74
Creditor Days
726.53
180.43
93.54
206.73
Other Current Liabilities
-2.07
-4.43
-3.53
-0.1
Cash
0.44
0.05
0.54
2.36
Total Assets
8.86
4.9
4.99
4.9
