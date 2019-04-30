Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.45
3.43
7.95
3.07
yoy growth (%)
-86.85
-56.79
159.1
1,434.61
Raw materials
-0.39
-3.25
-7.6
-2.93
As % of sales
87.94
94.65
95.54
95.46
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.11
-0.12
-0.03
As % of sales
2.47
3.32
1.51
1.26
Other costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.22
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.63
1.88
2.76
2.5
Operating profit
-0.01
0
0.01
0.02
OPM
-4.05
0.12
0.16
0.77
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-4.2
0
0
Other income
0.02
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-31.67
-33.74
-33.6
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
216.44
-72.19
-63.2
1,207.61
NPM
1.02
0.04
0.06
0.46
