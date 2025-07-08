iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Share Price Live

2.01
(-1.95%)
Apr 30, 2019|03:22:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.01
  • Day's High2.01
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.05
  • Day's Low2.01
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.01

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

2.01

Day's Low

2.01

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Dec, 2024

arrow

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:48 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.81

4.87

4.87

4.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.04

Net Worth

8.86

4.92

4.91

4.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.45

3.43

7.95

3.07

yoy growth (%)

-86.85

-56.79

159.1

1,434.61

Raw materials

-0.39

-3.25

-7.6

-2.93

As % of sales

87.94

94.65

95.54

95.46

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.11

-0.12

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.01

0.33

-4.13

3.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.85

-56.79

159.1

1,434.61

Op profit growth

-513.86

-67.2

-42.96

-145.47

EBIT growth

210.5

-72.93

-60.5

994.57

Net profit growth

216.44

-72.19

-63.2

1,207.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3.55

7.5

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3.55

7.5

Other Operating Income

0.05

0.46

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vanute George Dsouza

Independent Director

Rovina Vanute Dsouza

Executive Director

Nagaraj Chaudappa

Independent Director

Bhavya C

Additional Director

Hitesh Sharma

Registered Office

C-214 IInd Flr Paryavaran Comp,

Near Saket Metro Station,

New Delhi - 110030

Tel: 91-011-29832714

Website: http://www.shrikrishnaprasadam.com

Email: shrikprasadam@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on May 28, 2009, as Shri Krishna Prasadam Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public...
Read More

Reports by Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd share price today?

The Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd is ₹2.03 Cr. as of 30 Apr ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd is 0 and 0.19 as of 30 Apr ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Apr ‘19

What is the CAGR of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd?

Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -31.23%, 3 Years at -45.03%, 1 Year at -67.74%, 6 Month at -34.74%, 3 Month at -17.96% and 1 Month at -7.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.