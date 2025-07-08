Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹2.01
Prev. Close₹2.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹2.01
Day's Low₹2.01
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.81
4.87
4.87
4.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.04
Net Worth
8.86
4.92
4.91
4.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.45
3.43
7.95
3.07
yoy growth (%)
-86.85
-56.79
159.1
1,434.61
Raw materials
-0.39
-3.25
-7.6
-2.93
As % of sales
87.94
94.65
95.54
95.46
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.11
-0.12
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.01
0.33
-4.13
3.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.85
-56.79
159.1
1,434.61
Op profit growth
-513.86
-67.2
-42.96
-145.47
EBIT growth
210.5
-72.93
-60.5
994.57
Net profit growth
216.44
-72.19
-63.2
1,207.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3.55
7.5
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3.55
7.5
Other Operating Income
0.05
0.46
Other Income
0
0
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vanute George Dsouza
Independent Director
Rovina Vanute Dsouza
Executive Director
Nagaraj Chaudappa
Independent Director
Bhavya C
Additional Director
Hitesh Sharma
C-214 IInd Flr Paryavaran Comp,
Near Saket Metro Station,
New Delhi - 110030
Tel: 91-011-29832714
Website: http://www.shrikrishnaprasadam.com
Email: shrikprasadam@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated on May 28, 2009, as Shri Krishna Prasadam Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public...
Read More
