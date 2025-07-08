Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on May 28, 2009, as Shri Krishna Prasadam Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Shri Krishna Prasadam Limited pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 13, 2013 vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name dated December 24, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company started its operations in the year 2009 and was initially engaged in the business of manufacturing, exporting and supplying of gemstones, stone jewelry, rudraksha beads, shivlings, shri yantras, sphatik ganesh, rudraksha pendant, rudraksha mala, etc. in India. However, in view of the market scenario and increase in the custom duty payable on Gold, the Board of Directors decided to alter the object clause of the Company in order to allow it to operate in areas such as real estate, consultancy services and agricultural activities. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on October 08, 2013, resolved to amend the object clause of the memorandum of association.