Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.01
0.33
-4.13
3.11
Other operating items
Operating
1.01
0.32
-4.12
3.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
1.01
0.32
-4.11
3.12
Equity raised
4.03
0.08
0.07
4.89
Investing
-0.92
3.07
0
0
Financing
0
0.07
0.07
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.12
3.55
-3.97
8.07
