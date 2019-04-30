Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.79
Op profit growth
-1,105.41
EBIT growth
2,382.57
Net profit growth
1,256.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.41
0.12
EBIT margin
8.07
0.06
Net profit margin
2.86
0.04
RoCE
0.81
RoNW
0.07
RoA
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.13
0
Book value per share
18.22
10.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
249.5
0
P/CEPS
-75.81
-7,898.6
P/B
0.54
1.12
EV/EBIDTA
30.97
1,240.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-64.33
-33.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
477.92
Inventory days
13.12
Creditor days
-641.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-266.04
-53.73
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
11.66
-11.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.37
-94.65
Employee costs
-3.27
-3.32
Other costs
-14.75
-1.88
