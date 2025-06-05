iifl-logo
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd Board Meeting

Shri Krishna Pra CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
Outcome for Change in Registered Office
Board Meeting17 Jun 202517 Jun 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 17, 2025 for (i) Reduction and Consolidation of Share Capital (ii) Preferential Allotment pursuant to the Resolution Plan.
Board Meeting5 Jun 20252 Jun 2025
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Implementation of the activities as prescribed in the Resolution plan. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, June 05, 2025 Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the undersigned on behalf of the Company, disclose and inform your good office that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 05, 2025, (commenced at 1:00P.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M.), has resolved and approved the following: a) Reduction of share capital through reduction in face value of the shares: The face value of existing Equity Shares shall be reduced from Rs.10 per share to Re.0.10 per share with number of shares issued remaining at same level after the effective date. This would result in issued and paid- up capital with 1,01,00,000 Equity shares of Re. 0.10 each with voting rights and aggregate paid up capital of Rs.10,10,000/-. b) Consolidation of face value of the shares: After reduction of face value of the existing shares to Re.0.10 per share, the face value of shares will be consolidated to Rs.10 per share which would result in reduction of the quantity of shares held by existing shareholders by 1/100th of the existing quantity i.e. the shares of existing shareholders holding 1,01,00,000 Equity Shares will reduce to 1,01,000 Equity Shares. Hence the paid-up share capital of the company will be 1,01,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each aggregating to paid up capital of Rs. 10,10,000/-. c) Record Date: To implement the above the record date fixed is on June 17, 2025. Request to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.06.2025)
Board Meeting31 May 202528 May 2025
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result To take note of resignation of Company Secretary and To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2025)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202527 Mar 2025
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board. 1. Discussion of General progress of the Company, Further, the trading of the Securities on stock exchange is suspended. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/03/2025)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202517 Jan 2025
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss and apply for shifting of the registered office of the Company as per NCLT order. 2. To discuss and apply for reduction of share capital of Company as per NCLT order. 3. To discuss and apply for change in Name of the Company as per NCLT order. 4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board. Shifting of RO, change in name, reduction of share capital, adoption of unaudited financials (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2025)
Board Meeting2 Dec 202429 Nov 2024
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and adopt audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To approve and adopt the Directors report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To appoint Statutory Auditor of the Company. 4. To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 5. To decide date time and place of AGM for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to issue notice of the same. 6. To appoint scrutinizer for the AGM for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 7. To reduction the Share Capital of the Company. 8. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board. Adoption of Audited Financials and Boards Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024) Revised outcome : Additional details of Mr. Hitesh Sharma as an additional director , audited financials are attached herewith . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/01/2025)
Board Meeting9 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO AUTHORISE ANY DIRECTOR TO MAKE APPLICATION TO ROC FOR AGM EXTENSION . TO TAKE A NOTE ON RESIGNATION OF HITESH SHARMA . TO TAKE A NOTE ON NON RATIFICATION OF AUDITOR . TO DISCUSS ANY OTHER MATTER AS BOARD MAY CONSIDER FIT . FURTHER THE TRADING OF SECURITIES ON STOCK EXCHANGE IS SUSPENDED . Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd - 537954 - Board Meeting Outcome for In Pursuance Of Section 173 Of The Companies Act, 2013, BM/03/2024-25 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Shri Krishna Prasadam Limited Was Held On Monday, 9Th Day Of September 2024 At 11:00 A.M. At The Registered Office The Company 1. To take on note resignation of Mr. Hitesh Sharma from the post of Additional Director of the Company. 2. To authorize any Director to make application to ROC for Extension of AGM. 3. To take note of non-ratification of Auditor appointed by Board within 3 months by the members of the Company 4. To take note of the circular resolution passed by the Company to close Axis Bank current account and transfer the balance to new bank account. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)

Shri Krishna Pra: Related News

No Record Found

