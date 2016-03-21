Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
96.9
96.9
96.9
96.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,019.48
-1,894.52
-1,766.58
-1,494.83
Net Worth
-1,922.58
-1,797.62
-1,669.68
-1,397.93
Minority Interest
Debt
3,292.12
3,294.44
3,323.19
3,335.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,369.54
1,496.82
1,653.51
1,937.81
Fixed Assets
1,285.35
1,369.07
1,485.61
1,574.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.12
32.12
32.12
32.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
50.63
94.36
133.28
328.98
Inventories
9.39
22.48
41.69
55.43
Inventory Days
42.55
49.85
49.09
Sundry Debtors
6.84
27.01
30.76
199.04
Debtor Days
51.12
36.78
176.28
Other Current Assets
146.25
143.51
152.43
150.64
Sundry Creditors
-58.26
-59.31
-57.91
-50.02
Creditor Days
112.26
69.25
44.3
Other Current Liabilities
-53.59
-39.33
-33.69
-26.11
Cash
1.46
1.25
2.5
2.56
Total Assets
1,369.56
1,496.8
1,653.51
1,937.83
