|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
192.82
305.22
412.12
596.29
yoy growth (%)
-36.82
-25.93
-30.88
-18.39
Raw materials
-103.23
-208.88
-262.66
-648.66
As % of sales
53.53
68.43
63.73
108.78
Employee costs
-47.4
-51.5
-51.65
-51.6
As % of sales
24.58
16.87
12.53
8.65
Other costs
-67.22
-73.83
-82.24
-123.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.86
24.19
19.95
20.63
Operating profit
-25.02
-28.99
15.55
-227.02
OPM
-12.97
-9.5
3.77
-38.07
Depreciation
-87.35
-88.67
-94.84
-110.77
Interest expense
-2.13
-2.68
-2.94
-171.01
Other income
2.96
4.09
3.25
4.73
Profit before tax
-111.55
-116.25
-78.97
-504.08
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-111.55
-116.25
-78.97
-504.08
Exceptional items
-16.39
-155.49
-65.11
-430.22
Net profit
-127.94
-271.74
-144.09
-934.3
yoy growth (%)
-52.91
88.59
-84.57
49.69
NPM
-66.35
-89.03
-34.96
-156.68
