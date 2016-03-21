Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-111.55
-116.25
-78.97
-504.08
Depreciation
-87.35
-88.67
-94.84
-110.77
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-31.03
-195.81
-145.93
-610.82
Other operating items
Operating
-229.93
-400.73
-319.75
-1,225.68
Capital expenditure
-61.8
0.11
4.88
52.8
Free cash flow
-291.73
-400.62
-314.87
-1,172.87
Equity raised
-3,396.29
-2,852.8
-2,564.61
-694.58
Investing
0
0
0
-0.55
Financing
1,829.41
1,843.89
1,943.89
2,492.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,858.61
-1,409.53
-935.6
624.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.