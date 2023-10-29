1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED (543373) RECORD DATE 29/10/2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/10/2023 DR-642/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED(543373) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of EquitySshares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, October 27, 2023: - Scrip Code 543373 Scrip Name SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 2000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.10.2023) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20231016-45 dated October 16, 2023, Wherein, details of the Record Date fixed on 29.10.2023 for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Company were given, the Company has now informed the Exchange about the Change in Record Date from 29.10.2023 to 28.10.2023. Trading Members are requested to take note of the Revised Record Date for Bonus Issue as given below:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED (543373) Revised RECORD DATE * 28.10.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/10/2023 DR-642/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to take note that all other contents of Exchange Notice No. 20231016-45 dated October 16, 2023 with respect to Ex-date and Change in Market Lot remain unchanged. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.10.2023)