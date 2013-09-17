Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
43.06
43.06
43.06
33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.54
26.29
10.78
1.32
Net Worth
69.6
69.35
53.84
34.32
Minority Interest
Debt
15.41
13.78
1.14
1.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
85.01
83.13
54.98
35.41
Fixed Assets
10.16
9.51
35.16
20.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.26
32.55
1.15
1.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0.29
0.29
0.28
Networking Capital
43.32
40.75
18
13.72
Inventories
11.89
25.03
11.6
9.05
Inventory Days
217.8
63.68
Sundry Debtors
33.07
26.23
17.2
12.84
Debtor Days
605.79
66.74
Other Current Assets
2.23
3.43
1.57
1.25
Sundry Creditors
-2.89
-13.7
-1.32
-1.06
Creditor Days
52.94
34.86
Other Current Liabilities
-0.98
-0.24
-11.05
-8.36
Cash
0
0.03
0.38
0.17
Total Assets
85.01
83.13
54.98
35.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.