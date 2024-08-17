iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

1.13
(1.80%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1.16

Prev. Close

1.11

Turnover(Lac.)

1.6

Day's High

1.16

Day's Low

1.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.87

P/E

4.35

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:14 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.54%

Non-Promoter- 79.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

43.06

43.06

43.06

33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.54

26.29

10.78

1.32

Net Worth

69.6

69.35

53.84

34.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

19.92

143.44

yoy growth (%)

-86.1

Raw materials

-14.02

-81.68

As % of sales

70.41

56.94

Employee costs

-0.12

-2.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.33

15.51

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.08

0

Working capital

2.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.1

Op profit growth

-83.88

EBIT growth

-83.99

Net profit growth

-98.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

21.47

162.3

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

21.47

162.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0.07

Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sudhir Babu Koneru

Whole-time Director

G Sateesh

Managing Director

Manoj Bhimaji Kokane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Concurrent (India) Infrastructure Ltds operations cater around two businesses viz. Power and Construction. Concurrent is a diversified business entity with a predominant focus on Urban Infrastructure projects. It also has a significant presence in the Construction of Hospitals, Roadways, Commercial, Residential Complexes, Erection, Material handling, Engineering and Power generation projects viz. Thermal Power, Hydro power and Windmills. Concurrent was Incorporzated in the year 1994, It started as a Real Estate developer and majorly diversified into infrastructure in the year 2007.The company belongs to the Promoters who have wide interests in Real Estate and Property development. The company expects an aznnualized growth rate of around 25% over a period of next 3 to 4 years. Concurrent has developed over Two Million sq ft of commercial and Residential properties in Hyderabad. Concurrent has built a Brand for itself and an Unbeatable Track Record for quality and delivery schedules. Every Project is unique with Innovation and excellence in design and quality.Concurrent has responded to the challenge by taking a lead in developing projects of national importance in diverse areas ranging from Power, Roads & Buildings. Concurrent is surging ahead, building on its achievements and exploring newer avenues for growth.
QUICKLINKS FOR Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd

