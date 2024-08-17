Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
0.6
1.52
0.4
4.12
1.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.6
1.52
0.4
4.12
1.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.1
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.6
1.52
0.4
4.12
1.24
Total Expenditure
0.82
1.63
0.31
2.14
1.67
PBIDT
-0.22
-0.11
0.09
1.98
-0.43
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.6
0.57
0.59
PBDT
-0.24
-0.13
-0.51
1.41
-1.02
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.3
-0.2
-0.58
1.34
-1.22
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.19
-0.11
-0.5
1.34
-1.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.29
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.19
0.18
-0.5
1.34
-1.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
-0.03
-0.12
0.31
-0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.74
43.06
43.06
43.06
43.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,42,12,792
3,42,12,792
3,42,12,792
3,42,12,791
3,25,12,792
Public Shareholding (%)
78.22
79.45
79.45
79.45
75.51
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
95,27,208
88,47,208
88,47,208
88,47,208
1,05,47,208
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
21.78
20.55
20.55
20.55
24.49
PBIDTM(%)
-36.66
-7.23
22.5
48.05
-37.71
PBDTM(%)
-40
-8.55
-127.5
34.22
-89.47
PATM(%)
-50
-13.15
-145
32.52
-107.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.