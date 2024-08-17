iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

1.13
(1.80%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

0.6

1.52

0.4

4.12

1.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.6

1.52

0.4

4.12

1.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.1

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.6

1.52

0.4

4.12

1.24

Total Expenditure

0.82

1.63

0.31

2.14

1.67

PBIDT

-0.22

-0.11

0.09

1.98

-0.43

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.6

0.57

0.59

PBDT

-0.24

-0.13

-0.51

1.41

-1.02

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.3

-0.2

-0.58

1.34

-1.22

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.19

-0.11

-0.5

1.34

-1.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.29

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.19

0.18

-0.5

1.34

-1.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

-0.03

-0.12

0.31

-0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.74

43.06

43.06

43.06

43.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,42,12,792

3,42,12,792

3,42,12,792

3,42,12,791

3,25,12,792

Public Shareholding (%)

78.22

79.45

79.45

79.45

75.51

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

95,27,208

88,47,208

88,47,208

88,47,208

1,05,47,208

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

21.78

20.55

20.55

20.55

24.49

PBIDTM(%)

-36.66

-7.23

22.5

48.05

-37.71

PBDTM(%)

-40

-8.55

-127.5

34.22

-89.47

PATM(%)

-50

-13.15

-145

32.52

-107.01

