Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.13
(1.80%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

19.92

143.44

yoy growth (%)

-86.1

Raw materials

-14.02

-81.68

As % of sales

70.41

56.94

Employee costs

-0.12

-2.77

As % of sales

0.63

1.93

Other costs

-3.17

-42.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.94

29.89

Operating profit

2.59

16.09

OPM

13.01

11.22

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

Interest expense

-2.23

-0.54

Other income

0

0

Profit before tax

0.33

15.51

Taxes

-0.08

0

Tax rate

-24.76

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

15.51

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.25

15.51

yoy growth (%)

-98.35

NPM

1.27

10.81

