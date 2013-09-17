iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

1.13
(1.80%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.76

Op profit growth

-82.35

EBIT growth

-83.79

Net profit growth

-98.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.34

10

EBIT margin

12

9.8

Net profit margin

1.17

9.46

RoCE

3.06

RoNW

0.09

RoA

0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.06

3.57

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0

3.49

Book value per share

16.09

16.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

57.33

3.09

P/CEPS

-407.25

3.16

P/B

0.21

0.68

EV/EBIDTA

10.55

3.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.55

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

504.99

Inventory days

315.9

Creditor days

-163.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.15

-29.12

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

5.38

0.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.83

-61.33

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.71

Other costs

-17.93

-26.93

