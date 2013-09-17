Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.76
Op profit growth
-82.35
EBIT growth
-83.79
Net profit growth
-98.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.34
10
EBIT margin
12
9.8
Net profit margin
1.17
9.46
RoCE
3.06
RoNW
0.09
RoA
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.06
3.57
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0
3.49
Book value per share
16.09
16.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
57.33
3.09
P/CEPS
-407.25
3.16
P/B
0.21
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
10.55
3.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.55
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
504.99
Inventory days
315.9
Creditor days
-163.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.15
-29.12
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
5.38
0.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.83
-61.33
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.71
Other costs
-17.93
-26.93
No Record Found
