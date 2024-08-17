Shriniwas Power & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Concurrent (India) Infrastructure Ltds operations cater around two businesses viz. Power and Construction. Concurrent is a diversified business entity with a predominant focus on Urban Infrastructure projects. It also has a significant presence in the Construction of Hospitals, Roadways, Commercial, Residential Complexes, Erection, Material handling, Engineering and Power generation projects viz. Thermal Power, Hydro power and Windmills. Concurrent was Incorporzated in the year 1994, It started as a Real Estate developer and majorly diversified into infrastructure in the year 2007.The company belongs to the Promoters who have wide interests in Real Estate and Property development. The company expects an aznnualized growth rate of around 25% over a period of next 3 to 4 years. Concurrent has developed over Two Million sq ft of commercial and Residential properties in Hyderabad. Concurrent has built a Brand for itself and an Unbeatable Track Record for quality and delivery schedules. Every Project is unique with Innovation and excellence in design and quality.Concurrent has responded to the challenge by taking a lead in developing projects of national importance in diverse areas ranging from Power, Roads & Buildings. Concurrent is surging ahead, building on its achievements and exploring newer avenues for growth.