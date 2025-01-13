iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Bullions Ltd Balance Sheet

28.86
(2.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:56:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.34

-3.8

-3.18

-2.63

Net Worth

1.67

1.21

1.83

2.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.67

1.21

1.83

2.38

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.84

0.4

1.03

1.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.68

0.72

-1.6

0.74

Inventories

2.56

0

0

15.2

Inventory Days

6,926.19

Sundry Debtors

1.06

0.47

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.7

4.29

3.66

1.45

Sundry Creditors

-4.57

-1.24

-1.2

-2.25

Creditor Days

1,025.25

Other Current Liabilities

-1.07

-2.8

-4.06

-13.65

Cash

0.11

0.07

2.36

0

Total Assets

1.67

1.23

1.84

2.38

