Shukra Bullions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.34
-3.8
-3.18
-2.63
Net Worth
1.67
1.21
1.83
2.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.67
1.21
1.83
2.38
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.84
0.4
1.03
1.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.68
0.72
-1.6
0.74
Inventories
2.56
0
0
15.2
Inventory Days
6,926.19
Sundry Debtors
1.06
0.47
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.7
4.29
3.66
1.45
Sundry Creditors
-4.57
-1.24
-1.2
-2.25
Creditor Days
1,025.25
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-2.8
-4.06
-13.65
Cash
0.11
0.07
2.36
0
Total Assets
1.67
1.23
1.84
2.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.