iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shukra Bullions Ltd Share Price

27.72
(1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.19
  • Day's High27.73
  • 52 Wk High37.7
  • Prev. Close27.19
  • Day's Low26.65
  • 52 Wk Low 16.23
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E59.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.21
  • EPS0.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shukra Bullions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

27.19

Prev. Close

27.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

27.73

Day's Low

26.65

52 Week's High

37.7

52 Week's Low

16.23

Book Value

4.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.92

P/E

59.11

EPS

0.46

Divi. Yield

0

Shukra Bullions Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shukra Bullions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shukra Bullions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.17%

Non-Promoter- 4.98%

Institutions: 4.98%

Non-Institutions: 37.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shukra Bullions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.34

-3.8

-3.18

-2.63

Net Worth

1.67

1.21

1.83

2.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.8

1.72

3.64

4.66

yoy growth (%)

-53.57

-52.69

-21.82

-15.55

Raw materials

-0.74

-1.56

-3.31

-4.41

As % of sales

93.04

90.61

90.99

94.55

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.2

-0.16

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.77

0.06

6.63

0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.57

-52.69

-21.82

-15.55

Op profit growth

-47.32

-428.37

12.08

-13.51

EBIT growth

-48.31

-49.12

-9.67

104.88

Net profit growth

-47.97

-49.51

0.15

985.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shukra Bullions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shukra Bullions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chandrakant H Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mayuri C Shah

Director

Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala

Independent Director

PragneshSathwara

Independent Director

Vaishali Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monil Rajeshbhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shukra Bullions Ltd

Summary

Shukra Bullions Limited (Earlier known as Shukra Capitals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 14,1995. The erstwhile Company, Shukra Capitals Limited acquired its present name in September, 1997. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Shukra Capitals Limited to Shukra Bullions Limited on March 20, 2006. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Diamond Studded Gold Jewellery, Trading in Cut & Polished Diamond & Real Estate Business with the Chief Promoter, Shri Chandrakant H. Shah. The Companys polished diamonds and gold jewellery are sold in the domestic as well as the export markets.The Company set up a jewellery manufacturing unit for the exports at special economic zone at Sachin near Surat. It also engaged in trading of gems & jewellery item during the year 2011-12. Company entered in Real Estate business along with existing Gems & Jewellery Business in 2018.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shukra Bullions Ltd share price today?

The Shukra Bullions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd is ₹13.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shukra Bullions Ltd is 59.11 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shukra Bullions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shukra Bullions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shukra Bullions Ltd is ₹16.23 and ₹37.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shukra Bullions Ltd?

Shukra Bullions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.84%, 3 Years at 42.99%, 1 Year at 67.84%, 6 Month at 1.53%, 3 Month at 38.94% and 1 Month at -3.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shukra Bullions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shukra Bullions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.17 %
Institutions - 4.98 %
Public - 37.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Bullions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.