SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹27.19
Prev. Close₹27.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹27.73
Day's Low₹26.65
52 Week's High₹37.7
52 Week's Low₹16.23
Book Value₹4.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.92
P/E59.11
EPS0.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.34
-3.8
-3.18
-2.63
Net Worth
1.67
1.21
1.83
2.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.8
1.72
3.64
4.66
yoy growth (%)
-53.57
-52.69
-21.82
-15.55
Raw materials
-0.74
-1.56
-3.31
-4.41
As % of sales
93.04
90.61
90.99
94.55
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.2
-0.16
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.77
0.06
6.63
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.57
-52.69
-21.82
-15.55
Op profit growth
-47.32
-428.37
12.08
-13.51
EBIT growth
-48.31
-49.12
-9.67
104.88
Net profit growth
-47.97
-49.51
0.15
985.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chandrakant H Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mayuri C Shah
Director
Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala
Independent Director
PragneshSathwara
Independent Director
Vaishali Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monil Rajeshbhai Shah
Summary
Shukra Bullions Limited (Earlier known as Shukra Capitals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 14,1995. The erstwhile Company, Shukra Capitals Limited acquired its present name in September, 1997. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Shukra Capitals Limited to Shukra Bullions Limited on March 20, 2006. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Diamond Studded Gold Jewellery, Trading in Cut & Polished Diamond & Real Estate Business with the Chief Promoter, Shri Chandrakant H. Shah. The Companys polished diamonds and gold jewellery are sold in the domestic as well as the export markets.The Company set up a jewellery manufacturing unit for the exports at special economic zone at Sachin near Surat. It also engaged in trading of gems & jewellery item during the year 2011-12. Company entered in Real Estate business along with existing Gems & Jewellery Business in 2018.
The Shukra Bullions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd is ₹13.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shukra Bullions Ltd is 59.11 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shukra Bullions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shukra Bullions Ltd is ₹16.23 and ₹37.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shukra Bullions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.84%, 3 Years at 42.99%, 1 Year at 67.84%, 6 Month at 1.53%, 3 Month at 38.94% and 1 Month at -3.34%.
