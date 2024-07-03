iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shukra Bullions Ltd Company Summary

30.18
(1.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:32:00 PM

Shukra Bullions Ltd Summary

Shukra Bullions Limited (Earlier known as Shukra Capitals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 14,1995. The erstwhile Company, Shukra Capitals Limited acquired its present name in September, 1997. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Shukra Capitals Limited to Shukra Bullions Limited on March 20, 2006. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Diamond Studded Gold Jewellery, Trading in Cut & Polished Diamond & Real Estate Business with the Chief Promoter, Shri Chandrakant H. Shah. The Companys polished diamonds and gold jewellery are sold in the domestic as well as the export markets.The Company set up a jewellery manufacturing unit for the exports at special economic zone at Sachin near Surat. It also engaged in trading of gems & jewellery item during the year 2011-12. Company entered in Real Estate business along with existing Gems & Jewellery Business in 2018.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.