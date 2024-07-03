Shukra Bullions Ltd Summary

Shukra Bullions Limited (Earlier known as Shukra Capitals Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 14,1995. The erstwhile Company, Shukra Capitals Limited acquired its present name in September, 1997. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Shukra Capitals Limited to Shukra Bullions Limited on March 20, 2006. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Diamond Studded Gold Jewellery, Trading in Cut & Polished Diamond & Real Estate Business with the Chief Promoter, Shri Chandrakant H. Shah. The Companys polished diamonds and gold jewellery are sold in the domestic as well as the export markets.The Company set up a jewellery manufacturing unit for the exports at special economic zone at Sachin near Surat. It also engaged in trading of gems & jewellery item during the year 2011-12. Company entered in Real Estate business along with existing Gems & Jewellery Business in 2018.