|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Jan 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|Raising of Funds and Increase in Authorized Capital Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday February 16, 2024 on 11:30 am through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 16, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024) EGM Voting Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)
