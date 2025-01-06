Shukra Bullions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.77
0.06
6.63
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
0.76
0.06
6.62
0.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.76
0.06
6.62
0.11
Equity raised
-4.49
-3.21
-3.92
-6.55
Investing
-0.77
-0.52
1.19
1.41
Financing
7.63
14.23
6.6
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.13
10.55
10.49
-5.03
