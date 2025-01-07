Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.8
1.72
3.64
4.66
yoy growth (%)
-53.57
-52.69
-21.82
-15.55
Raw materials
-0.74
-1.56
-3.31
-4.41
As % of sales
93.04
90.61
90.99
94.55
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.2
-0.16
-0.1
As % of sales
3.27
11.89
4.66
2.28
Other costs
-0.09
-0.08
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.02
4.84
3.28
2.41
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.12
0.03
0.03
OPM
-8.34
-7.35
1.06
0.73
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.15
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-32.38
-32.82
-32.31
-38.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-47.97
-49.51
0.15
985.43
NPM
0.49
0.44
0.41
0.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.