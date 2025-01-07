iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shukra Bullions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.27
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Bullions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.8

1.72

3.64

4.66

yoy growth (%)

-53.57

-52.69

-21.82

-15.55

Raw materials

-0.74

-1.56

-3.31

-4.41

As % of sales

93.04

90.61

90.99

94.55

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.2

-0.16

-0.1

As % of sales

3.27

11.89

4.66

2.28

Other costs

-0.09

-0.08

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.02

4.84

3.28

2.41

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.12

0.03

0.03

OPM

-8.34

-7.35

1.06

0.73

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.15

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-32.38

-32.82

-32.31

-38.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-47.97

-49.51

0.15

985.43

NPM

0.49

0.44

0.41

0.32

Shukra Bullions : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Bullions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.