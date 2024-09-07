AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the company has appointed Mr. Pragnesh M Joshi as Scrutinizer for e-voting process in ensuing 30th AGM to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024, at 2.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we would like to submit the outcome of AGM of the members of the Company held today i.e. 30th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. IST through VC/OAVM. The business attached in the pdf were taken up. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)