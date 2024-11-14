iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Bullions Ltd Board Meeting

Shukra Bullions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of LODR the meeting of the board was held today and has considered and approved unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with Limited Review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For the Quarter Ended On 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, the meeting of board of directors was held today and approved unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. a copy together with limited review report is enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the following 1. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the financial results are enclosed herewith for your records. Other Agenda: 1. Re-appointment of M/s. Kishor S. Dudhatra, Practicing Company Secretaries as secretarial auditors of the Company for the F.Y 2023-2024. Meeting commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M. (IST) Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 14.02.2024 has approved teh Standalone un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Report . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)

