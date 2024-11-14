Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of LODR the meeting of the board was held today and has considered and approved unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with Limited Review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For the Quarter Ended On 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, the meeting of board of directors was held today and approved unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. a copy together with limited review report is enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the following 1. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the financial results are enclosed herewith for your records. Other Agenda: 1. Re-appointment of M/s. Kishor S. Dudhatra, Practicing Company Secretaries as secretarial auditors of the Company for the F.Y 2023-2024. Meeting commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M. (IST) Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024