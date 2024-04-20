3:1 Bonus Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SHUKRA PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHUKRA PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED (524632) RECORD DATE 20/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/04/2024 DR- 614/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.04.2024)