Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
85.59
85.59
90.3
90.3
Preference Capital
42
42
42
42
Reserves
-230.89
-219.63
-223.04
-199.56
Net Worth
-103.3
-92.04
-90.74
-67.26
Minority Interest
Debt
280.86
286.06
322.28
307.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
177.56
194.02
231.54
239.95
Fixed Assets
176.18
173.15
200.01
209.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Networking Capital
-9.59
8.56
18.68
17.6
Inventories
32.17
34.53
34.48
42.37
Inventory Days
133.15
63.3
53.48
46.52
Sundry Debtors
5.52
10.61
11.25
11.22
Debtor Days
22.84
19.45
17.45
12.32
Other Current Assets
37.06
38.01
39.8
30.67
Sundry Creditors
-43.69
-41.11
-42.14
-40.26
Creditor Days
180.83
75.37
65.37
44.2
Other Current Liabilities
-40.65
-33.47
-24.71
-26.4
Cash
0.71
2.04
2.59
2.31
Total Assets
177.56
194.02
231.54
239.96
