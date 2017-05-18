Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-17.04
-14.28
-23.47
-7.78
Depreciation
-2.6
-9.39
-10.04
-10.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21.88
-9.31
-8.75
-6.84
Other operating items
Operating
-41.53
-32.98
-42.26
-24.71
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-10.94
0.23
-28.14
Free cash flow
-41.65
-43.92
-42.03
-52.85
Equity raised
-280.26
-282.18
-230.52
-227.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
153.46
117.8
138.95
-14.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-168.45
-208.31
-133.61
-295.15
