iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.85
(0.00%)
May 18, 2017|03:00:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siddhartha Tubes Ltd

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-17.04

-14.28

-23.47

-7.78

Depreciation

-2.6

-9.39

-10.04

-10.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.88

-9.31

-8.75

-6.84

Other operating items

Operating

-41.53

-32.98

-42.26

-24.71

Capital expenditure

-0.12

-10.94

0.23

-28.14

Free cash flow

-41.65

-43.92

-42.03

-52.85

Equity raised

-280.26

-282.18

-230.52

-227.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

153.46

117.8

138.95

-14.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-168.45

-208.31

-133.61

-295.15

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Siddhartha Tubes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.