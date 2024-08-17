iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Share Price

2.85
(0.00%)
May 18, 2017|03:00:39 PM

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

2.85

Prev. Close

2.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.85

Day's Low

2.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-403.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:02 AM
Dec-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 43.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

85.59

85.59

90.3

90.3

Preference Capital

42

42

42

42

Reserves

-230.89

-219.63

-223.04

-199.56

Net Worth

-103.3

-92.04

-90.74

-67.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

88.18

199.08

235.28

332.39

yoy growth (%)

-55.7

-15.38

-29.21

37.39

Raw materials

-89.71

-183.36

-220.72

-299.02

As % of sales

101.73

92.1

93.81

89.95

Employee costs

-5.23

-7.52

-8.99

-10.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-17.04

-14.28

-23.47

-7.78

Depreciation

-2.6

-9.39

-10.04

-10.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.88

-9.31

-8.75

-6.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.7

-15.38

-29.21

37.39

Op profit growth

130.56

-55.53

-629.13

10.62

EBIT growth

26.56

-40.86

225.91

-22.54

Net profit growth

-425.33

-114.5

-273.08

154.08

No Record Found

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siddhartha Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

NAINESH SANGHVI

Whole-time Director

SHREYANS GUPTA

Additional Director

MAHESH SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siddhartha Tubes Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 2 Apr.86, Siddartha Tubes was promoted by the well-known industrial house, Sanghvi & Gupta. It is engaged in manufacturing black and galvanised tubes and cold-rolled formed sections. The products of the company are used by various public health engineering departments of the government. They are also used by the structural, automobile and fabrication industries.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.92 to part-finance its diversification and expansion of production facilities for cold-rolled formed sections and to produce value-added normalised, super-heated steam pipes and to meet long-term working capital requirements.During 1995-96 the company went for diversification by intiating CRM project. This project entails setting up of a 4 Hi CR Mill,a 6 Hi CR Mill and a CGL. The Continuous Galvanising Line was commissioned and it is under trial runs. The company exports mainly to Srilanka, the UAE, Yemen, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Kenya, Uganda, etc. The company increased the pipe manufacturing capacity from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa by installing another tube mill.
