SectorSteel
Open₹2.85
Prev. Close₹2.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-403.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
85.59
85.59
90.3
90.3
Preference Capital
42
42
42
42
Reserves
-230.89
-219.63
-223.04
-199.56
Net Worth
-103.3
-92.04
-90.74
-67.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
88.18
199.08
235.28
332.39
yoy growth (%)
-55.7
-15.38
-29.21
37.39
Raw materials
-89.71
-183.36
-220.72
-299.02
As % of sales
101.73
92.1
93.81
89.95
Employee costs
-5.23
-7.52
-8.99
-10.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-17.04
-14.28
-23.47
-7.78
Depreciation
-2.6
-9.39
-10.04
-10.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21.88
-9.31
-8.75
-6.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.7
-15.38
-29.21
37.39
Op profit growth
130.56
-55.53
-629.13
10.62
EBIT growth
26.56
-40.86
225.91
-22.54
Net profit growth
-425.33
-114.5
-273.08
154.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
NAINESH SANGHVI
Whole-time Director
SHREYANS GUPTA
Additional Director
MAHESH SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siddhartha Tubes Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 2 Apr.86, Siddartha Tubes was promoted by the well-known industrial house, Sanghvi & Gupta. It is engaged in manufacturing black and galvanised tubes and cold-rolled formed sections. The products of the company are used by various public health engineering departments of the government. They are also used by the structural, automobile and fabrication industries.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.92 to part-finance its diversification and expansion of production facilities for cold-rolled formed sections and to produce value-added normalised, super-heated steam pipes and to meet long-term working capital requirements.During 1995-96 the company went for diversification by intiating CRM project. This project entails setting up of a 4 Hi CR Mill,a 6 Hi CR Mill and a CGL. The Continuous Galvanising Line was commissioned and it is under trial runs. The company exports mainly to Srilanka, the UAE, Yemen, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Kenya, Uganda, etc. The company increased the pipe manufacturing capacity from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa by installing another tube mill.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.