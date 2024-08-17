Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 2 Apr.86, Siddartha Tubes was promoted by the well-known industrial house, Sanghvi & Gupta. It is engaged in manufacturing black and galvanised tubes and cold-rolled formed sections. The products of the company are used by various public health engineering departments of the government. They are also used by the structural, automobile and fabrication industries.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.92 to part-finance its diversification and expansion of production facilities for cold-rolled formed sections and to produce value-added normalised, super-heated steam pipes and to meet long-term working capital requirements.During 1995-96 the company went for diversification by intiating CRM project. This project entails setting up of a 4 Hi CR Mill,a 6 Hi CR Mill and a CGL. The Continuous Galvanising Line was commissioned and it is under trial runs. The company exports mainly to Srilanka, the UAE, Yemen, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Kenya, Uganda, etc. The company increased the pipe manufacturing capacity from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa by installing another tube mill.