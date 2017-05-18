Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
88.18
199.08
235.28
332.39
yoy growth (%)
-55.7
-15.38
-29.21
37.39
Raw materials
-89.71
-183.36
-220.72
-299.02
As % of sales
101.73
92.1
93.81
89.95
Employee costs
-5.23
-7.52
-8.99
-10.06
As % of sales
5.93
3.78
3.82
3.02
Other costs
-7.6
-14.41
-19.57
-20.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.62
7.24
8.32
6.21
Operating profit
-14.36
-6.23
-14.01
2.64
OPM
-16.29
-3.13
-5.95
0.79
Depreciation
-2.6
-9.39
-10.04
-10.08
Interest expense
-0.42
-1.14
-1.26
-0.97
Other income
0.35
2.49
1.85
0.62
Profit before tax
-17.04
-14.28
-23.47
-7.78
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.04
-14.28
-23.47
-7.78
Exceptional items
5.96
17.68
0
21.34
Net profit
-11.07
3.4
-23.47
13.56
yoy growth (%)
-425.33
-114.5
-273.08
154.08
NPM
-12.56
1.71
-9.97
4.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.