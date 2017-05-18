iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.85
(0.00%)
May 18, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

88.18

199.08

235.28

332.39

yoy growth (%)

-55.7

-15.38

-29.21

37.39

Raw materials

-89.71

-183.36

-220.72

-299.02

As % of sales

101.73

92.1

93.81

89.95

Employee costs

-5.23

-7.52

-8.99

-10.06

As % of sales

5.93

3.78

3.82

3.02

Other costs

-7.6

-14.41

-19.57

-20.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.62

7.24

8.32

6.21

Operating profit

-14.36

-6.23

-14.01

2.64

OPM

-16.29

-3.13

-5.95

0.79

Depreciation

-2.6

-9.39

-10.04

-10.08

Interest expense

-0.42

-1.14

-1.26

-0.97

Other income

0.35

2.49

1.85

0.62

Profit before tax

-17.04

-14.28

-23.47

-7.78

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.04

-14.28

-23.47

-7.78

Exceptional items

5.96

17.68

0

21.34

Net profit

-11.07

3.4

-23.47

13.56

yoy growth (%)

-425.33

-114.5

-273.08

154.08

NPM

-12.56

1.71

-9.97

4.08

