Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.08.2023 The Board of Directors has fixed 09.10.2023 as record date for the purpose of stock-split (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LTD (543389) RECORD DATE 09.10.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/10/2023 DR-629/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0D0K01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.09.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Sigachi Industries Limited (SIGACHI) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 09, 2023 Symbol SIGACHI Company Name Sigachi Industries Limited New ISIN INE0D0K01022 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 09, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.10.2023)