Simandhar Impex Ltd Share Price Live

Simandhar Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Simandhar Impex Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Dec, 2025|07:11 AM

Simandhar Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025

Equity Capital

0.01

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-0.01

Net Worth

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Simandhar Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,918.2

89.293,47,852.371,0060.2814,501200.85

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

470.15

52.6548,550.64262.180.326,842.8451.08

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

3,279.9

55.4610,194.5958.510.381,704.6375.55

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

595.35

27.358,079.479.702,154.36126.46

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

BLUESTONE

503.25

07,615.2-49.110513.09111

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simandhar Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tejas Shah

Independent Director

Meghna Savla

Director

Mehul Shah

Managing Director

Prashant A Vora

Director

Harsh P Vora

Company Secretary

SALONI ABHISHEK SHAH

Registered Office

811A Wing Jaswanti Allied,

Business Centre KanchpadaMalad,

Maharashtra - 400064

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

What is the Simandhar Impex Ltd share price today?

The Simandhar Impex Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Simandhar Impex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simandhar Impex Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simandhar Impex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simandhar Impex Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simandhar Impex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simandhar Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simandhar Impex Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simandhar Impex Ltd?

Simandhar Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simandhar Impex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simandhar Impex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

