No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
0.01
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-0.01
Net Worth
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,918.2
|89.29
|3,47,852.37
|1,006
|0.28
|14,501
|200.85
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
470.15
|52.65
|48,550.64
|262.18
|0.32
|6,842.84
|51.08
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
3,279.9
|55.46
|10,194.59
|58.51
|0.38
|1,704.6
|375.55
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
595.35
|27.35
|8,079.4
|79.7
|0
|2,154.36
|126.46
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
503.25
|0
|7,615.2
|-49.11
|0
|513.09
|111
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tejas Shah
Independent Director
Meghna Savla
Director
Mehul Shah
Managing Director
Prashant A Vora
Director
Harsh P Vora
Company Secretary
SALONI ABHISHEK SHAH
811A Wing Jaswanti Allied,
Business Centre KanchpadaMalad,
Maharashtra - 400064
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Simandhar Impex Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.